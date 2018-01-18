Brazil's Meirelles says credit downgrade not scaring away investors

SAO PAULO, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Brazilian Finance Minister Henrique Meirelles said on Thursday that a recent decision by Standard & Poor’s to cut the nation’s credit rating is not scaring off investors.

“Investors were already taking that into account and were already looking forward and seeing the measures that are being taken, which is that the fiscal issue...is being confronted,” he said in a radio interview.

Meirelles, a potential candidate in a presidential election scheduled for October, added that he will make a decision on whether or not to run at the end of March.