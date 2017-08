BRASILIA, July 26 (Reuters) - A Brazilian court allowed the government to raise taxes on fuels to reduce a budget deficit, the government's lawyer's office said on Wednesday.

The increase in the federal PIS/Cofins social contribution tax on gasoline, diesel and ethanol is expected to raise an estimated 10.4 billion reais in additional revenues this year. (Reporting by Silvio Cascione; Editing by David Gregorio)