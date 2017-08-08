FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil's gov't says will not propose income tax hike to Congress
August 8, 2017 / 10:32 PM / 5 days ago

Brazil's gov't says will not propose income tax hike to Congress

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, Aug 8 (Reuters) - President Michel Temer's government has no plans to propose an increase in income tax to Congress, it said in a statement on Tuesday.

Speaking in Sao Paulo on Tuesday morning, Temer said his government was assessing changes to income tax, but no decision has been reached yet, as his government scrambles to find revenue to plug a wide budget deficit. Finance Minister Henrique Meirelles said earlier that any studies on an income tax hike were just preliminary. (Reporting by Anthony Boadle; Editing by David Gregorio)

