Brazil extends tax debt renegotiation program for 2 weeks
October 30, 2017 / 7:06 PM / in 9 hours

Brazil extends tax debt renegotiation program for 2 weeks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Brazil’s President Michel Temer signed a decree on Monday extending for two weeks a tax debt renegotiation program known as Refis, the presidential office said.

The program has collected more than 10 billion reais ($3.05 billion) in back taxes this year for the Treasury. Earlier this month, the Senate approved greater discounts to taxpayers in the program, depriving the cash-strapped government of about 3 billion reais.

$1 = 3.2797 reais Reporting by Lisandra Paraguassu; Writing by Silvio Cascione; editing by Diane Craft

