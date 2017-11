BRASILIA, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Brazil posted a trade surplus of $5.201 billion in October, government data showed on Wednesday, in line with the median expectation in a Reuters poll for a surplus of $5.25 billion and the biggest-ever surplus for the month of October.

Exports totaled $18.877 billion and imports $13.676 billion, the trade ministry said. (Reporting by Marcela Ayres; writing by Silvio Cascione, editing by G Crosse)