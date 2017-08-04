Brazil finance minister sees recovery advancing, investment picking up

SAO PAULO, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Brazil’s Finance Minister Henrique Meirelles said on Friday that investment is picking up and high unemployment is beginning to fall as the economy starts to turn the page on recession and high inflation.

Meirelles, speaking at a real estate sector conference, said the benchmark Selic interest rate will “inevitably” continue on a downward track, while the country’s foreign accounts are very strong, with $370 billion in international reserves. (Reporting by Anthony Boadle)