FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Pyeongchang 2018
North Korea
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
The Road to Brexit
The Wider Image
Commentary
Syria
Sports
Pictures
Markets News
February 26, 2018 / 1:05 PM / a day ago

Brazil must push reforms to make economic recovery last -Cenbank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Brazil’s central bank chief Ilan Goldfajn said on Monday that Latin America’s top economy must somehow continue on the path of reforms to maintain low inflation and a sustainable economic recovery.

Goldfajn also said that the central bank expects a solid economic recovery this year with inflation reaching goals, though he warned of risks. President Michel Temer last week gave up pension reform ahead of October’s presidential elections, a legislative setback that prompted Fitch to cut Brazil’s credit rating further into junk territory. (Reporting by Patricia Duarte)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.