Factbox: 'A good hoodlum is a dead hoodlum': Brazil's Bolsonaro thrives on controversy

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazilian right-wing presidential-elect Jair Bolsonaro has stirred controversy with comments denigrating women, blacks, gays and indigenous people, landing him in court but not diminishing the wave of support that won him Sunday’s election.

Jair Bolsonaro, far-right lawmaker and presidential candidate of the Social Liberal Party (PSL), poses with his wife Michelle as they arrive to cast their votes, at a polling centre in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes/Pool

Following are some of Bolsonaro’s more controversial comments:

- In an address to supporters a week ago, Bolsonaro said he would “sweep those red bandits off the map,” in reference to his opponents in the leftist Workers Party. “They will have to leave the country or go to jail.”

- Bolsonaro has used the phrase “a good hoodlum is a dead hoodlum” to back up his call for a crackdown on crime in the slums of Brazil’s cities by giving police more autonomy to fire on armed criminals.

- During 2016 impeachment proceedings against former leftist President Dilma Rousseff, who was jailed and tortured during Brazil’s military dictatorship in the 1970s, Bolsonaro dedicated his vote to the army colonel who tortured her, Carlos Alberto Brilhante Ustra.

- In 2003, Bolsonaro pushed a congresswoman and told her: “I would never rape you because you do not deserve it.” He repeated the comment in 2014 in the chamber and as a result is facing trial for inciting rape.

- On a radio program in 2016, Bolsonaro said the error of the dictatorship had been “to torture and not to kill.” Brazil’s national truth commission found that 440 people died under the 1964-85 military rule, of which 210 disappeared without trace.

- Brazil’s public prosecutor charged Bolsonaro in April with inciting discrimination against black people, indigenous people, women and gays in public comments, including: “If I see two men kissing in the street, I will hit them.” The Supreme Court has rejected the racism charge and not yet ruled on the others.

- At an event last year in Rio de Janeiro, he said having a daughter, his fifth child after four boys, was a “weakness.”

- “I would not be able to love a gay son. I would rather he die in an accident,” he told Playboy magazine in 2011.

- Speaking last year about communities of descendants of escaped slaves, who are protected by Brazil’s social programs, Bolsonaro suggested the state was wasting money: “They do nothing! I don’t think they even serve for reproduction.”

- Bolsonaro has criticized Brazil’s biggest trading partner. In an interview with Reuters last year, he said: “China is taking over Brazil and that is worrying. They are investing in mining, agriculture, energy, ports and airports.”