SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - Facebook Inc’s WhatsApp messaging application business said on Friday it was “taking immediate legal action” against companies that are sending spam messages ahead of the Brazilian presidential election.

Campaign propaganda has flooded social media in Brazil ahead of an Oct. 28 run-off vote in the presidential election.