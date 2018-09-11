FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Detained in Myanmar
Asian Games 2018
North Korea
Reuters Investigates
Tech
The Wider Image
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
World News
September 11, 2018 / 8:35 PM / Updated an hour ago

Lula drops fight for presidency, hands over to running mate

1 Min Read

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Jailed former Brazilian president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva stepped aside on Tuesday to allow his running mate Fernando Haddad to stand for the presidency in next month’s election, ending his legal battle against a ban on his candidacy.

FILE PHOTO: Former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva addresses participants at a joint rally organized by left-wing political parties in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil April 2, 2018. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes/File photo

Workers Party president Senator Gleisi Hoffmann announced the decision to Lula’s supporters outside the federal police headquarters in Curitiba where he has been jailed since April, serving a 12-year sentence for corruption.

Haddad, a former Sao Paulo mayor, has surged in polls and is tied in third place for the Oct. 7 vote, according to a Datafolha survey published on Monday that has spooked markets.

Reporting by Anthony Boadle, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.