FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Detained in Myanmar
Asian Games 2018
North Korea
Reuters Investigates
Tech
The Wider Image
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
World News
September 6, 2018 / 9:34 PM / Updated 29 minutes ago

Brazil top court judge rejects motion to maintain Lula's candidacy

1 Min Read

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazilian Supreme Court Justice Celso de Mello on Thursday rejected a motion to maintain jailed former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva’s bid to run for president, court documents seen by Reuters showed.

FILE PHOTO: Judge Celso de Mello reacts during a session of the Supreme Court to issue its final decision about the habeas corpus plea for the former Brazil president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, in Brasilia, Brazil April 4, 2018. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

Reuters had reported earlier on Thursday that Lula was likely to give up his candidacy in favour of current vice-presidential candidate Fernando Haddad after Supreme Court Justice Edson Fachin rejected a similar appeal.

Reporting by Ricardo Brito; Writing by Bruno Federowski, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.