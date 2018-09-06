Brazil top court judge rejects motion to maintain Lula's candidacy

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazilian Supreme Court Justice Celso de Mello on Thursday rejected a motion to maintain jailed former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva’s bid to run for president, court documents seen by Reuters showed.

FILE PHOTO: Judge Celso de Mello reacts during a session of the Supreme Court to issue its final decision about the habeas corpus plea for the former Brazil president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, in Brasilia, Brazil April 4, 2018. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

Reuters had reported earlier on Thursday that Lula was likely to give up his candidacy in favour of current vice-presidential candidate Fernando Haddad after Supreme Court Justice Edson Fachin rejected a similar appeal.