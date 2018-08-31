FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 31, 2018 / 4:48 PM / Updated an hour ago

Brazil's electoral court to discuss Lula candidacy Friday afternoon

1 Min Read

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil’s top electoral court will begin deliberations Friday on whether former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva should be barred from running in this year’s presidential election, according to a statement on the court’s website.

FILE PHOTO: Former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva speaks during a rally in Curitiba, Brazil, March 28, 2018. REUTERS/Rodolfo Buhrer/File photo

Lula, Brazil’s most popular politician, is serving a 12-year sentence for a corruption conviction. His Workers Party registered him as its presidential candidate for the October vote anyway, saying he is innocent. Lula is likely ineligible for office under Brazil’s “Clean Slate” law, which prohibits candidates from running if they have convictions that have been upheld on appeal.

Reporting by Ricardo Brito and Anthony Boadle; Editing by David Gregorio

