October 26, 2018 / 12:37 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Brazil presidential candidate Bolsonaro's lead over leftist narrows - poll

1 Min Read

Presidential candidate Jair Bolsonaro attends a news conference at a campaign office in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil October 25, 2018. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazil’s far-right presidential candidate Jair Bolsonaro’s lead over leftist rival Fernando Haddad has narrowed, according to a survey of voter intentions published on Thursday night ahead of this weekend’s run-off ballot.

The Datafolha poll published by the Folha de S.Paulo newspaper showed that Bolsonaro had 56 percent of voter support, compared to Haddad’s 44 percent. A week ago, the same poll had Bolsonaro with 59 percent and Haddad with 41 percent.

Reporting by Brad Brooks, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien

