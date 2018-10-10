FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 10, 2018 / 10:25 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Brazil's far-right presidential candidate seen winning run-off - poll

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazil’s far-right presidential candidate Jair Bolsonaro took a commanding lead over his leftist rival Fernando Haddad in the first election poll looking at voter intentions for the Oct. 28 run-off vote, according to a survey published on Wednesday.

Jair Bolsonaro, far-right lawmaker and presidential candidate of the Social Liberal Party (PSL), gestures after casting his vote in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil October 7, 2018. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

The Datafolha poll showed that Bolsonaro had 58 percent of voter support, compared to Haddad’s 42 percent. In Sunday’s first-round ballot, Bolsonaro won 46 percent of the vote compared to Haddad’s 29 percent.

Datafolha interviewed 3,235 people on Wednesday. The margin of error is 2 percentage points.

Reporting by Brad Brooks, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien

