Brazil's far-right presidential candidate sees lead slip on eve of vote: polls

Supporters of Brazilian presidential candidate Jair Bolsonaro attend a demonstration at Paulista Avenue in Sao Paulo, Brazil September 30, 2018. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker/File photo

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazil’s far-right presidential candidate Jair Bolsonaro has seen his lead slip over leftist rival Fernando Haddad, according in Brazil’s two major election polls published on Saturday night, just hours before Brazilians cast ballots to decide who will next lead the world’s fourth-largest democracy.

The Ibope poll published by the Globo TV network showed Bolsonaro had 54 percent of voter support, compared with Haddad’s 46 percent - a fall of 3 percentage points for Bolsonaro compared to the same poll published on Tuesday.

A second poll done by the Datfolha group showed Bolsonaro with 55 percent and Haddad with 45 percent, a fall of 1 percentage point for Bolsonaro, compared with the same poll published on Thursday.