FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Road to Brexit
India Elections
North Korea
Reuters Investigates
Tech
The Wider Image
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
World News
October 28, 2018 / 4:51 AM / in an hour

Brazil's far-right presidential candidate sees lead slip on eve of vote: polls

1 Min Read

Supporters of Brazilian presidential candidate Jair Bolsonaro attend a demonstration at Paulista Avenue in Sao Paulo, Brazil September 30, 2018. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker/File photo

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazil’s far-right presidential candidate Jair Bolsonaro has seen his lead slip over leftist rival Fernando Haddad, according in Brazil’s two major election polls published on Saturday night, just hours before Brazilians cast ballots to decide who will next lead the world’s fourth-largest democracy.

The Ibope poll published by the Globo TV network showed Bolsonaro had 54 percent of voter support, compared with Haddad’s 46 percent - a fall of 3 percentage points for Bolsonaro compared to the same poll published on Tuesday.

A second poll done by the Datfolha group showed Bolsonaro with 55 percent and Haddad with 45 percent, a fall of 1 percentage point for Bolsonaro, compared with the same poll published on Thursday.

Reporting by Brad Brooks; Editing by Marguerita Choy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.