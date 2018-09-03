FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 3, 2018 / 12:27 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Brazil court bans campaign ads showing ex-president Lula as candidate

1 Min Read

BRASÍLIA (Reuters) - Brazil’s top electoral court has banned political campaign ads showing former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva as a candidate, according to a ruling made on Sunday in response to a complaint by the Novo party.

Former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva speaks during a rally in Curitiba, Brazil, March 28, 2018. REUTERS/Rodolfo Buhrer/Files

Novo made the complaint after Lula appeared as a candidate on a radio ad on Saturday, hours after the court, known as TSE, barred the jailed former president from running in this year’s presidential race because of a corruption conviction.

TSE set a 500,000 real ($123,000) fine in case the order to remove Lula from the ads is breached.

($1 = 4.0545 reais)

Reporting by Ricardo Brito; Writing by Ana Mano; Editing by James Dalgleish

