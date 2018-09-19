Brazil's Bolsonaro firms lead, leftist Haddad jumps to second - poll

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil’s hospital-bound far-right presidential hopeful is holding his lead for next month’s election, but support for left-wing Workers Party (PT) candidate Fernando Haddad rose sharply and he moved into second place, a poll showed on Tuesday.

FILE PHOTO - Presidential candidate Jair Bolsonaro takes a selfie as he attends a rallyin Porto Alegre, Brazil August 30, 2018. Picture taken August 30, 2018. REUTERS/Diego Vara

Bolsonaro had 28 percent of voter approval in the survey released by the Ibope firm, an increase of 2 percentage points from his figures last week.

Haddad registered 19 percent of voter intentions for the Oct. 7 first-round vote, a jump of 11 points from the previous survey.

Centre-left candidate Ciro Gomes has stalled at 11 percent, and the favourite of investors, Geraldo Alckmin, has dropped 2 points to 7 percent.

In the likely event of an Oct. 28 runoff vote if no candidate wins a majority, the Ibope poll found that Bolsonaro and Haddad were in a dead heat, with both taking 40 percent voter approval.

The poll interviewed 2,506 people from Sept. 16-18. It has a margin of error of 2 percentage points.

FILE PHOTO: Brazil's Workers Party (PT) presidential candidate Fernando Haddad leaves the Federal Police headquarters, where Brazilian former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva is imprisoned, after visiting him in Curitiba, Brazil September 17, 2018. REUTERS/Rodolfo Buhrer/File Photo