Bolsonaro says conversation with Merkel reaffirms Brazil sovereignty over Amazon

Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro looks on after meeting with Chile's President Sebastian Pinera at the Alvorada Palace in Brasilia, Brazil August 28, 2019. Reuters/Adriano Machado

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazilian President Bolsonaro said he had a productive conversation on Friday regarding fires in the Amazon with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, which reaffirmed Brazil’s sovereignty over the world’s largest rainforest.

Bolsonaro said on Twitter that satellite data showed fires in Brazil were down from January to August compared to the same period a year ago, but presented no evidence. The country’s space research agency data shows that fires are up 77% in Brazil from Jan. 1 to Aug. 29, compared with the same period a year ago.