World News
August 27, 2019 / 3:06 PM / Updated an hour ago

Trump pledges 'complete support' for Brazil's Bolsonaro

1 Min Read

Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro looks on during a Soldier's Day ceremony, in Brasilia, Brazil August 23, 2019. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday pledged “complete support” for Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, who has engaged in a war of words with French President Emmanuel Macron and suggested he may reject a $20 million offer from the Group of Seven nations to fight forest fires in the Amazon rainforest.

“He is working very hard on the Amazon fires and in all respects doing a great job for the people of Brazil - Not easy. He and his country have the full and complete support of the USA!” Trump wrote in a post on Twitter.

Reporting by Makini Brice; Editing by Tim Ahmann

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
