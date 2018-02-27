FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Pyeongchang 2018
North Korea
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
The Road to Brexit
The Wider Image
Commentary
Syria
Sports
Pictures
Markets News
February 27, 2018 / 2:32 PM / Updated a day ago

BRAZIL GOVERNMENT LIST (February 2018)

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BRAZIL GOVERNMENT LIST President........................................Michel TEMER (Sworn in Aug. 31, 2016 after impeachment of Dilma Rousseff) Vice-President (vacant)

- - - - - - - - MINISTERS: Agriculture......................................Blairo MAGGI Budget & Planning..............................Dyogo OLIVEIRA Cities........................................Alexandre BALDY Culture......................................Sérgio Sá LEITÃO Defence....................(acting).........Gen. Joaquim LUNA Education.......................................José MENDONÇA Environment.......................................José SARNEY Finance....................................Henrique MEIRELLES Foreign Relations...............................Aloysio NUNES Health.........................................Ricardo BARROS Human Rights...............(acting).....Gustavo do Vale ROCHA Industry & Trade...........(acting)......Marcos Jorge de LIMA Justice.......................................Torquato JARDIM Labor......................(acting).............Helton YOMURA Mining & Energy...............................Fernando COELHO National Integration..........................Helder BARBALHO Public Security.................................Raul JUNGMANN Science, Innovation & Communications..........Gilberto KASSAB Social & Agrarian Development.....................Osmar TERRA Sports......................................Leonardo PICCIANI Tourism..........................................Marx BELTRÃO Transparency & Oversight...(acting)............Wagner ROSARIO Transport, Ports & Civil Aviation..........Mauricio QUINTELLA

- - - - - - - - Presidential Chief of Staff....................Eliseu PADILHA Secretary of the Presidency.........Wellington MOREIRA FRANCO Secretary of the Government......................Carlos MARUN Institutional Security......................Sergio ETCHEGOYEN Attorney General...............................Grace MENDONÇA

- - - - - - - - Central Bank President..........................Ilan GOLDFAJN

(End Government List)

Reporting by Anthony Boadle

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.