BRAZIL GOVERNMENT LIST (February 2018)

BRAZIL GOVERNMENT LIST President........................................Michel TEMER (Sworn in Aug. 31, 2016 after impeachment of Dilma Rousseff) Vice-President (vacant)

- - - - - - - - MINISTERS: Agriculture......................................Blairo MAGGI Budget & Planning..............................Dyogo OLIVEIRA Cities........................................Alexandre BALDY Culture......................................Sérgio Sá LEITÃO Defence....................(acting).........Gen. Joaquim LUNA Education.......................................José MENDONÇA Environment.......................................José SARNEY Finance....................................Henrique MEIRELLES Foreign Relations...............................Aloysio NUNES Health.........................................Ricardo BARROS Human Rights...............(acting).....Gustavo do Vale ROCHA Industry & Trade...........(acting)......Marcos Jorge de LIMA Justice.......................................Torquato JARDIM Labor......................(acting).............Helton YOMURA Mining & Energy...............................Fernando COELHO National Integration..........................Helder BARBALHO Public Security.................................Raul JUNGMANN Science, Innovation & Communications..........Gilberto KASSAB Social & Agrarian Development.....................Osmar TERRA Sports......................................Leonardo PICCIANI Tourism..........................................Marx BELTRÃO Transparency & Oversight...(acting)............Wagner ROSARIO Transport, Ports & Civil Aviation..........Mauricio QUINTELLA

- - - - - - - - Presidential Chief of Staff....................Eliseu PADILHA Secretary of the Presidency.........Wellington MOREIRA FRANCO Secretary of the Government......................Carlos MARUN Institutional Security......................Sergio ETCHEGOYEN Attorney General...............................Grace MENDONÇA

- - - - - - - - Central Bank President..........................Ilan GOLDFAJN

(End Government List)