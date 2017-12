RIBEIRÃO PRETO, Dec 1 (Reuters) - China’s Citic Agri Fund on Friday said it has completed the $1.1 billion acquisition of Dow’s corn seed business in Brazil, rebranding the company as LP Sementes Ltda.

Executives from the fund and from its seeds subsidiary, Yuan LongPing High-tech Agriculture Co, held a news conference in Ribeirão Preto, Sao Paulo state, to discuss their plans. LongPing will run the business. (Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira; editing by Jason Neely)