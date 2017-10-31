FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Cargill's Brazil unit sees infrastructure investments as possible
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Live
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Suspected terrorist truck attack kills eight on New York bike path
New York Attack
Suspected terrorist truck attack kills eight on New York bike path
U.S. senators hammer Facebook for power over elections
technology
U.S. senators hammer Facebook for power over elections
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
October 31, 2017 / 2:21 PM / in 16 hours

Cargill's Brazil unit sees infrastructure investments as possible

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Oct 31 (Reuters) - An executive at Cargill Inc’s Brazil unit said the company may consider making investments in infrastructure projects like roads and rail in the country, a leading producer of grains such as soybeans and corn.

“There are areas at the company which may take an interest,” Paulo Sousa, grains and oilseeds supply chain head at Cargill Agrícola SA, said in relation to such investments. Sousa, who spoke on the sidelines of an event hosted by Mato Grosso state to attract private investments in road infrastructure, said the company is among the two largest users of freight services in Brazil. (Reporting by Ana Mano; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.