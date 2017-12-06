FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil to decree trade terms for grains, oilseeds with Russia
December 6, 2017 / 4:19 PM / Updated 13 hours ago

Brazil to decree trade terms for grains, oilseeds with Russia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Brazil will issue a decree on Friday laying out terms of grains and oilseeds trade with Russia, particularly wheat and soybeans, which could help reopen the Russian market for Brazilian meat, agriculture minister Blairo Maggi said on Wednesday.

Maggi said the decree will detail conditions for possible imports of Russian wheat by Brazil, as well as exports of Brazilian soybeans to Russia. The minister said talks continue to lift restrictions on Brazilian meat imports by Russia and the United States. (Reporting by José Roberto Gomes; Writing by Marcelo Teixeira Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

