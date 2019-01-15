Brazil's Bolsonaro signs decree easing gun restrictions

Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro attends a ceremony at the Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil January 7, 2019. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro on Tuesday signed a decree that will temporarily make it easier for Brazilians to buy guns, a first step in a campaign promise to overturn the country’s strict regulations that have essentially prohibited civilians from bearing arms.

The far-right Bolsonaro ran on a law-and-order platform. His message resonated with voters in Brazil, which in 2017 had a record 64,000 murders, more than any other country. The leader has said he wants to overturn a 2003 law that was tantamount to banning civilians from purchasing guns.