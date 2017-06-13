Brazil to auction off part of Norte-Sul railroad in February

BRASILIA, June 13 (Reuters) - The Brazilian government is looking to raise 1.5 billion reais ($454 million) by auctioning a stretch of the Norte-Sul railroad connecting the states of São Paulo and Tocantins in February 2018, a senior government official said on Tuesday.

The government will auction a 30-year operating license, with a potential 30-year extension, said Wellington Moreira Franco, the cabinet minister spearheading President Michel Temer's push to draw private investment in transportation infrastructure.