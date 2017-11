SAO PAULO, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Brazil’s Mato Grosso Governor Pedro Taques said on Tuesday he will meet with representatives of the United Arab Emirates, including the ambassador, to discuss infrastructure investments in the state.

Taques was speaking to potential investors, including executives at trading firms like Cargill Inc., at the launch of a program to sell licenses for private investors to build and operate roads in Brazil’s largest grain producing state. (Reporting by Ana Mano)