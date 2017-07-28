FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 28, 2017 / 12:59 AM / 13 days ago

Brazilian renewable energy firm Omega's IPO prices at 15.6 reais

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, July 27 (Reuters) - An initial public offering by Brazil's Omega Geração SA, a renewable energy firm, priced at 15.6 reais ($4.95) a share on Thursday, according to data provided by the Brazilian Securities & Exchange Commission.

The price was below the floor of the suggested range of 17 to 22 reais. The company sold 38 million primary shares, worth 593.6 million reais, and the shareholders sold 16 million secondary shares, worth 250.6 million reais.

$1 = 3.1539 reais Reporting by Anthony Boadle; Editing by Leslie Adler

