#Non-Cyclical Consumer Goods
September 13, 2017 / 8:42 PM / a month ago

Brazil's JBS suspends cattle purchases in some plants

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Certain units of JBS SA , the world’s largest meatpacker, have suspended cattle purchases temporarily following the arrest of Chief Executive Wesley Batista, a source told Reuters on Wednesday on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the issue.

Ranchers said, according to the source, the company “had no price to offer” after reaching out to JBS at the plants of Juara and Pontes e Lacerda, in the state of Mato Grosso. “There is a market scare, some risk aversion, and JBS plants suspended cattle purchases,” Lygia Pimentel, director of consultancy Agrifatto, told Reuters in a separate interview. (Reporting by Roberto Samora and Ana Mano; Writing by Ana Mano; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

