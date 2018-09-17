FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 17, 2018 / 4:40 PM / Updated an hour ago

Oi shareholders vote to approve new board

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Shareholders of Brazilian mobile phone operator Oi on Monday gave a nod of approval to new board chairman Eleazar de Carvalho and the rest of the slate of new board members proposed by the company.

The shareholders’ meeting is a key step in sorting out the reorganized firm’s governance and formalising the 4 billion reais ($964 million) capital increase. It filed for bankruptcy protection in 2016 after buckling under 65 billion reais of debt.

($1 = 4.15 reais)

Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

