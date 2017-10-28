FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil's Temer sees $30 billion pre-salt investments, $130 billion in royalties
October 28, 2017 / 4:25 AM / Updated 10 hours ago

Brazil's Temer sees $30 billion pre-salt investments, $130 billion in royalties

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazilian President Michel Temer said Friday’s auction of pre-salt offshore oil blocks will generate investments of more than 100 billion reais ($30.8 billion) in Brazil by the winning oil companies.

Brazil's President Michel Temer and Brazil's Lower House's President Rodrigo Maia arrive to a ceremony at the Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil October 26, 2017. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

“We had an excellent result,” Temer said in a statement. He said the exploration of the pre-salt reserves should bring in about $130 billion in royalties and other revenues, and the investments will create 500,000 new jobs for Brazil.

($1 = 3.2462 reais)

Reporting by Anthony Boadle

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
