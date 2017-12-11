FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil likely to limit cuts to local content requirements in oil contracts
Sections
Featured
Alibaba redraws retail fault lines with bricks-and-mortar push
Business
Alibaba redraws retail fault lines with bricks-and-mortar push
Bangladesh police looking for family of NY bombing suspect
U.S.
Bangladesh police looking for family of NY bombing suspect
England on the brink at WACA house of pain
The Ashes
England on the brink at WACA house of pain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Oil report
December 11, 2017 / 6:55 PM / Updated 16 hours ago

Brazil likely to limit cuts to local content requirements in oil contracts

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Brazil will likely limit planned cuts in local content requirements for future oil exploration and production contracts in a move aimed at appeasing local suppliers and to pave the way for an extension of customs breaks for oil companies.

The measures would be a concession to some opponents of “Repetro,” a preferential customs regime for oil and gas companies, who were angered by steep cuts in local content requirements for oil contracts, according to Abimaq, a group which represents local suppliers.

“The proposal is already in place, it should be voted on this week and it will be compensation for the absence of tariff barriers from Repetro,” said Cesar Prata, Vice President of Abimaq.

A boon to local suppliers, local content rules dictate what percent of a project’s workers and inputs have to be local in origin.

Famously tough requirements in Brazil have stymied investment by oil firms which had complained that complying made oil development in the country unprofitable. (Reporting by Marta Nogueira; Writing by Alexandra Alper Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.