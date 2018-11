FILE PHOTO: A worker walks inside the Brazil's Petrobras P-66 oil rig in the offshore Santos Basin in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil September 5, 2018. Picture taken September 5, 2018. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares/File Photo

BRASILIA (Reuters) - No decision has yet been taken on the types of contract to be offered in Brazil’s pre-salt deep water oil auctions, the incoming head of Petroleo Brasileiro SA said on Thursday, adding that fuel price policy is still being discussed.