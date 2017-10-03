FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil oil regulator clears four more companies in presalt rounds
October 3, 2017 / 2:05 PM / 14 days ago

Brazil oil regulator clears four more companies in presalt rounds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Brazil’s oil regulator ANP authorized four more companies to bid in auctions for exploration and production rights in the presalt region off the Brazilian coast this month, the regulator said on Tuesday.

A local unit of U.S.-based Chevron Corp was cleared to bid in the second and third presalt rounds to be held on Oct. 27. Brazil’s OP Energia qualified to bid in the second round. China’s CNOOC Petroleum Brasil and Colombia’s Ecopetrol SA were authorized for the third round of bidding.

Brazil’s second and third rounds of bidding for presalt areas are scheduled for Oct. 27. Last week the ANP released a list of 11 companies cleared for the auctions. (Reporting by José Roberto Gomes; Writing by Ana Mano)

