February 28, 2018 / 7:04 PM / Updated 14 hours ago

Areas in Brazil's Libra field can produce 1 mln bpd -oil regulator

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Areas in Brazil’s giant Libra field and the so-called offshore transfer-of-rights area have the capacity to produce at least 1 mln barrels per day each, the chief of Brazil’s oil regulator, Decio Oddone, said on Wednesday.

Brazil expects to raise 1 billion reais ($308.8 million) this year through the sale of 5 million barrels of oil and gas from the country’s offshore pre-salt layer, according to government estimates. ($1 = 3.2383 reais) (Reporting by Alexandra Alper; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

