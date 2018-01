RIO DE JANEIRO, Jan 2 (Reuters) - Brazilian oil exports rose nearly 25 percent to 51.96 million tonnes in 2017 compared with the prior year, Brazilian government data showed on Tuesday.

In December, crude exports rose 15 percent to 3.03 million tonnes from the same period a year earlier, after registering exports of just 2.53 million tonnes in November, the weakest month last year. (Reporting by José Roberto Gomes; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)