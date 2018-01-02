FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil oil production slips 1.21 pct in November - ANP
January 2, 2018 / 5:26 PM / Updated 19 hours ago

Brazil oil production slips 1.21 pct in November - ANP

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Jan 2 (Reuters) - Brazil’s oil output fell 1.21 percent in November from the previous month, regulator ANP said in a statement on Tuesday, after state-run oil company Petróleo Brasileiro SA carried out maintenance work at some production units.

ANP said oil output was 2.595 million barrels of oil per day in November. Natural gas production was 113 million cubic meters per day, compared with 115 million in October.

Crude production in the pre-salt area, where oil is trapped under a layer of salt beneath the ocean floor off Brazil’s eastern coast, ended November at 1.3 million bpd, the data showed. Pre-salt natural gas production was 51.7 million cubic meters. (Reporting by Marta Nogueira; Writing by Ana Mano; Editing by Susan Thomas)

