RIO DE JANEIRO, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Brazilian production of refined oil products slid 4.5 percent last year to 665.721 million barrels compared with 2016, oil regulator ANP said on Friday, as output of both diesel and gasoline dipped.

In 2017, gasoline output slid 1.1 percent to 164.884 million barrels while diesel fuel production slumped 10.6 percent to 255.248 million barrels, ANP said. (Reporting by Marta Nogueira; Writing by Alexandra Alper; Editing by Susan Thomas)