Brazil's Energy Minister Bento Albuquerque speaks during Brazil's government's auction for offshore oil fields, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, November 6, 2019. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares/File Photo

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Brazil will discuss possible cooperation with OPEC during a meeting with Saudi Arabia authorities later this year, the country’s energy minister Bento Albuquerque said on Thursday.

Brazil became a net exporter of oil in 2019. It aims to become one of the top five exporters of oil in 10 years, Albuquerque said in a speech at an industry event in Delhi.