Brazil judge suspends pre-salt oil auctions set for Friday

BRASILIA, Oct 26 (Reuters) - A federal judge in the Brazilian state of Amazonas issued an injunction on Thursday ordering the suspension of the auctions of pre-salt oil and gas rights scheduled for Friday.

The injunction was sought by the leftist Workers Party and could easily be overturned on appeal, as is often the case in Brazil.

Major oil firms are vying for the blocks in Brazil’s offshore pre-salt area, where billions of barrels of oil are trapped under a layer of salt.