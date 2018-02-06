Overpass collapses in center of Brazilian capital - TV

BRASILIA (Reuters) - A section of a busy roadway overpass collapsed on Tuesday in the center of Brazil’s capital, plunging slabs of concrete on top of parked cars and an outdoor restaurant, images on GloboNews television showed.

Firemen were on the scene in Brasilia but there was no immediate reports of wounded, trapped or dead people.

The overpass is part of the main freeway that cuts through the center of the modernistic Brazilian capital built in the late 1950s and inaugurated in 1960.

The planned city, which is a UNESCO world heritage site, is beginning to show its age. On Sunday, a section of an apartment building collapse on a garage, destroying two dozen cars, but no one was hurt.