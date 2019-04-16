Vote to start Brazil pension reform discussion delayed to next week

FILE PHOTO: Brazil's Lower House President Rodrigo Maia attends a seminar in Brasilia, Brazil April 8, 2019. REUTERS/Adriano Machado/File Photo

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Leaders of Brazil’s largest parties have delayed to next week an expected vote to start discussion in parliament on the country’s pension reform.

Earlier on Monday, House Speaker Rodrigo Maia said he expected the committee to approve the discussion in a vote on Tuesday.

But the government leader in the House, deputado Major Vitor Hugo (PSL-GO), said late on Monday that the vote, the first step to start discussing the draft reform, is now expected to take place next week.