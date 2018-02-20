FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 20, 2018 / 3:51 PM / a day ago

Brazil's move to ditch pension reform effort "credit negative" - Moody's

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Moody’s Investors Service said the Brazilian government’s decision to drop its efforts to seek approval of the pension reform proposal in Congress was credit negative.

“While we already expected that a major pension reform was unlikely, ditching off the plans to pursue its approval is a credit negative development that will severely restrict the authorities’ ability to comply with the government spending ceiling in the coming years,” the credit rating agency said on Tuesday in a note to clients. (Reporting by Anthony Boadle Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

