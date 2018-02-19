FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 19, 2018 / 5:29 PM / Updated 17 hours ago

Brazil's Senate head says Rio military intervention blocks pension vote

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Eunicio Oliveira, the head of Brazil’s Senate, said on Monday that the federal government’s military intervention in Rio de Janeiro would, by the rules of the country’s constitution, block any vote on pension reform or any other measure requiring a constitutional amendment.

President Michel Temer last week ordered Brazil’s army to take command of all security forces in violent Rio de Janeiro state. Temer argued that he could “lift” that decree for a few hours to allow congress to vote on pension reform. Oliveira disagreed, saying no vote would go forward. Temer is counting on pension reform to bring the deficit under control. (Reporting by Mateus Maia; Editing by Alistair Bell)

