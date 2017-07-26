FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
14 days ago
CORRECTED-Brazil's Petrobras sees $1.9 bln hit to Q2 results from tax debits
July 26, 2017 / 11:16 PM / 14 days ago

CORRECTED-Brazil's Petrobras sees $1.9 bln hit to Q2 results from tax debits

1 Min Read

(Corrects headline to say Petrobras, not PDVSA)

SAO PAULO, July 26 (Reuters) - Brazilian state-run oil company Petrobras said on Wednesday that its second-quarter results will be hit by a 6 billion reais ($1.9 billion) charge to include debits from changes to a pension fund scheme in its tax normalization program.

Petroleo Brasileiro SA said in a filing that it will make a total payment of 4.3 billion reais in taxes, with 1.3 billion reais up front and the rest in 145 monthly installments starting in January 2018. ($1 = 3.1389 reais) (Reporting by Luciano Costa; Editing by Leslie Adler)

