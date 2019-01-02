Brazil's new foreign minister says country will abandon globalism

Brazil's Foreign Minister Ernesto Araujo attends a news conference with U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo at Itamaraty Palace in Brasilia, Brazil January 2, 2019. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil’s new Foreign Minister Ernesto Araujo said on Wednesday that his country would revert to its former, less globalist policies and support those fighting against “tyranny” in Venezuela.

At the United Nations, Brazil would no longer serve the interests of international non-governmental organizations, he said, in a speech made after being sworn in.

Araujo’s thoughts on international relations mark an abrupt break from Brazil’s traditional conciliatory stances. Araujo said it was time for Brazilians to focus on patriotism and be less concerned with the global order.