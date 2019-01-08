World News
January 8, 2019 / 3:11 PM / Updated 22 minutes ago

Brazil's Bolsonaro has not discussed U.S. military base: adviser

1 Min Read

Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro attends a ceremony at the Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil January 7, 2019. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil’s National Security Adviser Augusto Heleno said on Tuesday that President Jair Bolsonaro told him that he had not spoken with anyone about the possibility of a U.S. military base or American soldiers being located on Brazilian soil.

Bolsonaro himself said during a TV interview last week that he was open to the possibility of hosting a U.S. base to counter Russian influence in Venezuela. Brazilian Foreign Minister Ernesto Araujo also said last week that Bolsonaro was willing to host a U.S. military base and planned to discuss it with U.S. President Donald Trump during an expected visit in March.

Reporting by Lisandra Paraguassu; Writing by Brad Brooks


