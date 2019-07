FILE PHOTO: Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro speaks during a ceremony to launch the new worker fund stimulus at the Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil July 24, 2019. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro said on Monday that his far-right government intends to send to Congress at the start of next month a bill to lower taxes.

“Reducing the tax burden is in our plans, lowering the income tax a little,” Bolsonaro said during a Facebook live broadcast in which he was getting his hair cut.