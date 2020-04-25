Brazil's Bolsonaro denies trying to interfere in police investigations

Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro addresses the media during a news conference at the Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil, April 24, 2020. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro said on Friday that allegations that he had tried to interfere in the work of the federal police were “baseless accusations” by outgoing Justice Minister Sergio Moro.

Bolsonaro, addressing the nation, said he had never tried to interfere in police investigations and had never sought to shield family members from them. He said he had full authority to replace the federal police chief, who was dismissed earlier on Friday, triggering Moro’s resignation.