Brazil's Bolsonaro plans to tap his son as envoy to U.S. even if it hurts his popularity

FILE PHOTO: Eduardo Bolsonaro, son of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, arrives for the showing of a documentary on the government of Jair Bolsonaro in Washington, U.S., March 16, 2019. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts/File Photo

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro reiterated on Thursday that he intends to nominate his son Eduardo to be ambassador to the United States, even if it damages his popularity.

“I do intend to nominate him, yes. And whoever said they would no longer vote for me, I’m sorry,” Bolsonaro said on a live social media broadcast on Thursday.

He emphasized that his son, Eduardo Bolsonaro, a 35-year-old federal congressman representing Sao Paulo, is prepared to be Brazil’s representative and has good relationships in the United States.

If nominated, his appointment would need to be approved by the Senate Foreign Relations Committee before passing to the full upper house for confirmation.