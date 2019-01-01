Brazil's Bolsonaro sworn in as president

Brazilian President-elect Jair Bolsonaro attends the graduation of the officers of the Military Academy of Agulhas Negras in Resende, Brazil December 1, 2018. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker/Files

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Far-right politician Jair Bolsonaro was sworn in as Brazil’s president on Tuesday, promising to crackdown on corruption, violent crime and use orthodox economic policy to ignite growth in the country.

Bolsonaro, a former Army captain and open admirer of Brazil’s 1964-1985 military dictatorship, rode to power on a massive wave of voter discontent over endemic political graft, steeped violent street crime and a sputtering economy.